People moves: Kokoda Track Foundation, KTHL, NCSL, Save the Children Australia, World Bank

14 Jul 2021

The Kokoda Track Foundation names new Director, Kumul Telikom Holdings Ltd (KTHL) announces changes, Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society welcomes a Chief Operating Officer, Save the Children Australia announces Pacific representative and the World Bank to welcome new Country Economist.

Peter Aitsi has been appointed to the Kokoda Track Foundation board.

Amos Tepi is the new Acting Chief Executive Officer and Acting Managing Director for Retail Business at Kumul Telikom Holidngs Ltd (KTHL). He takes over from Jessie Wanguna.

The Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society has announced the appointment of Semi Presley as Chief Operating Officer.

Save the Children Australia has announced that NASFUND’S CEO, Ian Tarutia, is the new Pacific Representative on its Board.

Ruslan Piontkivsky will take over from Ilyas Sarsenov, Country Economist for the World Bank in PNG, at the end of this month.

