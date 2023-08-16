People moves: KPMG PNG, CTSL, NARI, FinCorp

New Partner at KPMG PNG, CTSL announces new Chair and board, the National Agricultural Research Institute has new Director-General and FinCorp welcomes new directors.
Brett McDermott has joined KPMG PNG as Partner in Business & Tax Advisory.
***
Comrade Trustee Services Ltd (CTSL) has welcomed new members to its board, led by new Chair Michelle Hau’ofa. CTSL’s board members are now:
- Michelle Hau’ofa, Chair
- Charles Lee, Investments Committee Chair
- Chetan Chopra, Audit and Risk Committee Chair
- Vera Raga, Remuneration and Nominations Chair
- Warwick Vele, Membership Committee Chair
- Philip Polewara and Colonel Fred Aile, Shareholder Representatives
***
The National Agricultural Research Institute has appointed Dr Nelson Simbiken as Director-General.
***
Douveri Henao and Chris Hansor have joined FinCorp as Directors.
Leave a Reply