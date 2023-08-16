Home  »  News  »  People moves: KPMG PNG, CTSL, NARI, FinCorp
Category header

People moves: KPMG PNG, CTSL, NARI, FinCorp

Welcome,

16 Aug 2023 by Leave a Comment

New Partner at KPMG PNG, CTSL announces new Chair and board, the National Agricultural Research Institute has new Director-General and FinCorp welcomes new directors.

Brett McDermott has joined KPMG PNG as Partner in Business & Tax Advisory.

***

Comrade Trustee Services Ltd (CTSL) has welcomed new members to its board, led by new Chair Michelle Hau’ofa. CTSL’s board members are now:

  • Michelle Hau’ofa, Chair
  • Charles Lee, Investments Committee Chair
  • Chetan Chopra, Audit and Risk Committee Chair
  • Vera Raga, Remuneration and Nominations Chair
  • Warwick Vele, Membership Committee Chair
  • Philip Polewara and Colonel Fred Aile, Shareholder Representatives

***

Story continues after advertisment...

The National Agricultural Research Institute has appointed Dr Nelson Simbiken as Director-General.

***

Douveri Henao and Chris Hansor have joined FinCorp as Directors.

 

Filed Under: News, People moves Tagged With: , ,

Leave a Reply