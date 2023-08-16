People moves: KPMG PNG, CTSL, NARI, FinCorp

by

New Partner at KPMG PNG, CTSL announces new Chair and board, the National Agricultural Research Institute has new Director-General and FinCorp welcomes new directors.

Brett McDermott has joined KPMG PNG as Partner in Business & Tax Advisory.

***

Comrade Trustee Services Ltd (CTSL) has welcomed new members to its board, led by new Chair Michelle Hau’ofa. CTSL’s board members are now:

Michelle Hau’ofa, Chair

Charles Lee, Investments Committee Chair

Chetan Chopra, Audit and Risk Committee Chair

Vera Raga, Remuneration and Nominations Chair

Warwick Vele, Membership Committee Chair

Philip Polewara and Colonel Fred Aile, Shareholder Representatives

***

The National Agricultural Research Institute has appointed Dr Nelson Simbiken as Director-General.

***

Douveri Henao and Chris Hansor have joined FinCorp as Directors.