People moves: Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Papua New Guinea Government

Kumul Consolidated Holdings announces new head, and changes in seven Papua New Guinea statutory bodies.
The National Executive Council has appointed David Kavanamur as Acting Managing Director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings, replacing Isikeli Taureka.
Seven senior public servants have been appointed as Heads of Departments and Statutory Bodies. They are:
- Harry Kore – reappointed Secretary, Department of Mineral Policy & Geo-Hazards Management
- Henry Joseph Mokono – Managing Director of the National Housing Commission
- Patrick Kennedy Painap – Chairman of the National Economic and Fiscal Commission
- Marlene Toliman Akop – First Legislative Counsel – Office of the Legislative Counsel
- Pauline Bre – Commissioner for Service at the Internal Revenue Commission
- Frawley Walsh Terence – Director General of the National Intelligence Organisation
- Mollie Willie Daure – Director of the National Volunteer Service
