People moves: Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Oil Search, International Finance Corporation

by

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) welcomes new directors to its board, departure from Oil Search board, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) gets a new Regional Director.

Paul Nerau and Hari Karyuliarto have been appointed as Directors of the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd board.

***

Sir Kostas Constantinou has resigned as a director of Oil Search, after 19 years on its board.

Story continues after advertisment...

Oil Search’s Chairman, Rick Lee said, ‘Sir Kostas has had a long association with Oil Search and has contributed immensely both to the Board and to Oil Search over his 19-year tenure. His counsel and guidance on the PNG political landscape and his extensive knowledge of PNG business operations and affairs, have been of great value to the Board in its various deliberations.’

***

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has welcomed Kim-See Lim as its new East Asia and Pacific Regional Director. Lim will lead investment and advisory operations across 18 countries, overseeing the IFC strategy in the region.