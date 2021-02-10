People moves: National Development Bank, Pacific Islands Forum, Nambawan Super, Oro Province, East New Britain Port Services

by

The National Development Bank announces a new Acting Managing Director, Pacific Islands Forum welcomes a new Secretary General, Nambawan Super appoints an executive for top investment job, Oro Province gets an Administrator and the East New Britain Port Services appoints a General Manager.

Gary Coplin has been appointed Acting Managing Director of the National Development Bank. He replaces Aaron Underdown.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister, Henry Puna, is the new Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum. He replaces Dame Meg Taylor.

Nambawan Super has announced the appointment of David Kitchnoge as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

The East New Britain Development Corporation Group of companies has welcomed Thomas Kiniva as General Manager for its subsidiary ENB Port Services.

After three years as Acting Provincial Administrator for Oro (Northern), the National Executive Council (NEC) has appointed Trevor Magei as Provincial Administrator for a period of four years.