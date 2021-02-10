People moves: National Development Bank, Pacific Islands Forum, Nambawan Super, Oro Province, East New Britain Port Services

The National Development Bank announces a new Acting Managing Director, Pacific Islands Forum welcomes a new Secretary General, Nambawan Super appoints an executive for top investment job, Oro Province gets an Administrator and the East New Britain Port Services appoints a General Manager.
Gary Coplin has been appointed Acting Managing Director of the National Development Bank. He replaces Aaron Underdown.
***
Former Cook Islands Prime Minister, Henry Puna, is the new Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum. He replaces Dame Meg Taylor.
***
Nambawan Super has announced the appointment of David Kitchnoge as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).
***
The East New Britain Development Corporation Group of companies has welcomed Thomas Kiniva as General Manager for its subsidiary ENB Port Services.
***
After three years as Acting Provincial Administrator for Oro (Northern), the National Executive Council (NEC) has appointed Trevor Magei as Provincial Administrator for a period of four years.
- Missed last week’s People moves? Click here
- To let us know about moves in your company, email editor@businessadvantageinternational.com.
Leave a Reply