People moves: National Executive Council, Airswift, PNG Air, Lae, Bougainville, Pacific Trade Invest

The National Executive Council appoints a new Petroleum and Energy Secretary, Airswift announces a General Counsel, PNG Air gets a new Chief Financial Officer, Lae names a District Administrator, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville re-shuffles its cabinet and an Acting Trade Commissioner joins Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand.

In December, Papua New Guinea’s National Executive Council appointed David Manau as Petroleum and Energy Department Secretary.

Airswift, a global workforce service provider, welcomed Keith Gee as General Counsel.

Anthony Pereira has been announced as PNG Air‘s new Chief Financial Officer. Pereira is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).

Joel Kolam has been sworn in as Lae’s City Manager. Kolam takes over from District Administrator Robinson Kalistus.

John Momis, President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, announced in early January a cabinet re-shuffle in the Bougainville Executive Government. The newly-appointed ministers are:

Ezekiel Masatt, Minister for Public Service, Justice and Legal Services

Joseph Watawi, Minister for Economic Development

Robert Hamal Sawa, Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment and Conservation

Charry Napto, Minister for Community Government

Marceline Kokiai, Minister for Community Development

Albert Punghau, Minister for Post Referendum Dialogue and Consultation

