People moves: NCSL, PNG Air, Paradise Foods, PNGX

by

The Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society (NCSL) welcomes an Independent Director, PNG Air announces new Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Paradise Foods elects Interim Group CEO and PNGX appoints a General Manager.

The board of Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society (NCSL) has appointed Troy Stubbings as Independent Director.

***

PNG Air’s Board of Directors has appointed Augustine Mano as Chairman of PNG Air and Watt Kiddie as Deputy Chairman.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

Ben Wong, who joined Paradise Company Ltd in 2019 as Group Chief Financial Officer, has been elected as Interim Group CEO of Paradise Foods. Wong takes over from James Rice and will be in the role for three months or until a new CEO is announced.

***

Papua New Guinea’s National Exchange (PNGX) has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Wamsa as General Manager. Wamsa joined PNGX in 2015 and most recently held the role of Compliance Manager.