People moves: Niusky Pacific, NAC, BSP, Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Pacific Re, Kina Bank

by

Niusky Pacific announces Acting Chief Executive Officer, the National Airports Corporation welcomes Acting Managing Director, BSP Financial Group appoints new Group Chief Operating Officer, the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum confirms council members for the new term, Pacific Re farewells Chief Executive Officer, and a board change at Kina Bank.

Jordan Imal has been appointed Acting Chief Executive at Niusky Pacific Ltd. He takes over from Captain Ted Pakii.

***

Joseph Kintau has been selected as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at the National Airports Corporation. He replaces Rex Kiponge, whose appointment as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was officially terminated in early May and Joseph Tupiri, who had previously been acting in the role.

***

BSP Financial Group‘s Nuni Kulu has been promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO). This is the first time in the history of the bank that a Papua New Guinean woman has held this leadership role. Prior to being appointed as GCOO, Kulu was General Manager.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

The Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has confirmed its council for the new term at its 35th annual general meeting. The members are:

President – Anthony Smaré

Senior Vice-President – Richard Kassman (Total Energies)

Vice-President – Philip Samar (K92 Mining)

Councillors – Harold Duigu (OK Tedi Mining Ltd), Hiteshi Lal (ExxonMobil) and Stanley Komunt (Newcrest Mining, Lihir)

Associated Council Member – Mark McMonagle (Sun Engineering)

***

Victoria Clifford has departed Pacific Re Limited. The company has started its search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Until an appointment is made, Pacific Re has put in place a leadership group.