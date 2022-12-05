People moves: Ok Tedi, Geopacific Resources, Data#3

by

Resignations at Ok Tedi Mining (OTML), Geopacific Resources, and Data#3 appoints new Chief Financial Officer.

Musje Werror has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of mining company OTML. General Manager (Major Projects) Mark Thompson has been appointed as Acting CEO.

Tim Richards has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Geopacific Resources Ltd, effective 1 January 2023. Non Executive Director, Richard Clayton, has been announced as Interim CEO, working closely with Chief Financial Officer Matthew Smith. The company has said it has commenced the search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

Business technology solutions leader Data#3 has announced Cherie O’Riordan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing on 30 January 2023. O’Riordan will take over Brem Hill, who will retire in 2023.