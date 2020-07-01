People moves: Papua New Guinea Parliament, Steamships, JJS Holdings

by

The Papua New Guinea Parliament announces a new Deputy Speaker, JJS Holdings welcomes a General Manager and Steamships to get a new Managing Director.

Koni K Iguan has been welcomed as the Deputy Speaker of PNG’s Parliament. He takes over from Jeffery Komal.

***

Jeremy Fry has left Goodman Fielder PNG and is set to join JJS Holdings in Kokopo as General Manager.

***

The Board of Directors of Steamships has announced the intended appointment of Rupert Bray as Managing Director of Steamships. Bray will succeed Michael Scantlebury, who will continue as Finance Director and Company Secretary.