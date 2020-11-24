People moves: Parties to the Nauru Agreement, Credit Corp, Airways Hotel and PNG Air

by

New Chief Executive Officer for the Parties to the Nauru Agreement, Credit Corporation appoints Company Secretary and PNG Air welcomes a new Director.

The Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) has welcomed a new Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sangaalofa Clark. She replaces Ludwig Kumoru.

***

Credit Corporation has appointed Jack Parina as Company Secretary. He takes over from Beverlyn Malken.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

Sunilkumar Panda is the new General Manager at Airways Hotel. He replaces Sushil Gordon, who has left the hotel.

***

PNG Air Limited has announced Andrew Crompton as a new Director.