The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum announces a new comms manager and the Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans Society (NCSL) announces new Chairman.

Business journalist Meriba Tulo has joined the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum as Communications and Public Relations Manager. Prior to this appointment, Tulo was Team Leader Communications at Nasfund.

***

Christopher Elphick has been appointed as the new Chairman of NCSL. Elphick takes over from former Chairman Ian Tarutia.