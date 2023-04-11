People moves: PNGX, Credit Corporation, TISA Community Finance

by

New director for Papua New Guinea National Stock Exchange, Credit Corporation PNG welcomes new board member and TISA Community Finance appoints Chief Executive Officer.

Benny Popoitai has been appointed by Minister Maru as the new public interest Director to the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange (PNGX) Markets.

***

Lady Winifred Kamit has joined the board at Credit Corporation PNG as Non-Executive Director.

***

Sunil Kumar Pokharel is the new Chief Executive Officer at Tisa Community Finance Limited.