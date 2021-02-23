People moves: St Barbara, EY, UNICEF

by

St Barbara Ltd welcomes a new General Manager, EY PNG has a new Managing Partner and UNICEF appoints a new representative for its Children’s Emergency Fund in Papua New Guinea.

Iso Ealedona has been appointed as General Manager of St Barbara‘s Simberi Operation. This is the first time that a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange appoints an ethnic Papua New Guinean to head an operation in PNG. Prior to this role, Ealedona was Head of Operations.

Matthew Savage has been appointed Managing Partner of EY PNG replacing Madhu Nair, who was one of the founding partners of the firm. Savage has been with EY for 20 years and in PNG since 2018, leading the firm’s Assurance practice.

Claudes Kamenga is the new United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Representative to Papua New Guinea.