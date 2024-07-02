People moves: Treasury, Bank of Papua New Guinea, World Bank, Datec PNG, IFC and Port Moresby Nature Park

Registrations are open 2024 Papua New Guinea Investment Conference Registrations are now officially open for the 2024 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference. The conference will take place in Brisbane, 12 and 13 August, at the premium Plaza Auditorium at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Brisbane. On Day 1 the futurist Chris Riddell, former Chief Digital Officer at Mars will deliver the keynote address. On Day 2 Matt Dri, Secretary, Cyber […]

Papua New Guinea’s premier business magazine to publish a special mining and energy edition With a strong decade on the horizon for mining and energy in Papua New Guinea, Business Advantage PNG is set to publish its first special edition devoted solely to these sectors. As PNG’s resources sector gears up for an anticipated decade or more of new investment, with an estimated US$50 billion pipeline of projects lined […]