People moves: Treasury, Bank of Papua New Guinea, World Bank, Datec PNG, IFC and Port Moresby Nature Park

Treasurer reinstated, Bank of Papua New Guinea appoints new Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU) Director, new Country Manager from the World Bank, new CEO for the Port Moresby Nature Park and new Regional Industry Director for the IFC, while CEO has resigned at Datec PNG.
Ian Ling-Stuckey has been reinstated as Treasurer.
***
The Bank of Papua New Guinea has appointed Wilson Onea as the new director of its Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU).
***
Khwima Nthara has been announced as the World Bank Group Country Manager for Papua New Guinea.
***
The IFC (International Finance Corporation) announced the appointment of Vikram Kumar as its new Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Asia and the Pacific.
***
Gokul Naidu has resigned as CEO of Datec PNG. Russell Tato has stepped in as Acting CEO, while Acting COO is Dino Mausio.
***
Port Moresby Nature Park has announced that Johnpaul Houston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.
