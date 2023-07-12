People moves: Vodafone PNG, Pacific Re, Credit Corporation, KAML, BSP

Vodafone PNG and Pacific Re welcome new CEOs, departures at BSP Financial Group and Credit Corporation, and a new board member for Kina Asset Management Limited.
Vodafone’s regional CEO for Pacific operations, Pradeep Lal, has also been appointed Vodafone PNG’s Chief Executive Officer.
Lolesh Sharma is the new Chief Executive Officer at Pacific Re. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Sun Insurance Fiji.
Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited‘s Group Chief Risk Officer, Andre De Bakhapouve, has departed the Group. Head of Risk and Compliance Leo Kamara has been appointed Acting Group Chief Risk Officer, pending a permanent replacement.
Professor David Kavanamur has been appointed to the board of Kina Asset Management Limited (KAML).
Mary Johns has resigned as Company Secretary of BSP Financial Group. Jamie-Lee Loh has been appointed as Acting Company Secretary.
