Prime Minister to open Papua New Guinea’s prestigious international investment conference

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, the Hon. James Marape MP, will make the opening address at the 2021 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference on the morning of Tuesday 7 September.

The Prime Minister will outline his government’s strategy for improving the environment for business and investment in the country to an audience of international and local investors, financiers and senior business executives.

He will be joined at the three-day conference by around 40 expert speakers, including Samoa’s newly-elected Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja, and former ANZ Bank Chief Economist, Saul Eslake.

The international event, which will run from 7 to 9 September, is a digital conference this year to avoid COVID-19-related disruptions, and is being live-streamed globally.

Briefings

Delegates will receive updates on the country’s major new resources projects, including Papua LNG and Wafi-Golpu, as well as detailed briefings on a range of business and investment opportunities across all the key sectors of PNG’s economy.

There will be discussions on the country’s current business and investment conditions, and there will be a major focus on the country’s ambitious infrastructure and energy plans.

International support for PNG’s economy will also be demonstrated by the presence of speakers from the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation, as well as the United States and Australian governments.

Biggest

‘This is the biggest and most engaging program we’ve ever assembled in nine years of organising investment events on PNG,’ said Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director at conference hosts, Business Advantage International.

‘Hosting a digital conference has allowed us to bring together speakers and delegates from all over the globe.

‘The world can’t travel to PNG this year but we can take PNG to the world.’

The Prime Minister’s address will take place at 9am PNG time/Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 7 September, with all conference presentations also available on demand to registered delegates.

Registrations to the conference are now open at www.pnginvestmentconference.com.