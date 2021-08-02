Santos and Oil Search agree terms for merger: what’s next?

Following Oil Search’s recent rejection of Santos’ previous merger offer, both companies this week released details of a revised offer for the merger of the two companies, which would see Oil Search shareholders owning approximately 38.5 per cent of a new merged entity, and Santos shareholders owning the remaining 61.5 per cent.

Under the revised offer, Oil Search shareholders would receive 0.6275 new Santos shares for each Oil Search share they currently hold, via a ‘scheme of arrangement’. This is an improvement on the previously rejected offer of 0.589 Santos shares.

Australia’s Santos suggests this values Oil Search shares at A$4.29 (K11.06) per share, based on the value of Oil Search shares on 19 July.

In a statement, Santos’ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said a merger between Santos and PNG’s largest company ‘represents a compelling combination of two industry leaders to create an unrivalled regional champion of size and scale with a unique diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost oil and gas assets.’

Approvals

As Oil Search has pointed out in its own release to the market, any merger agreement would ‘be subject to a number of conditions, including Oil Search shareholder approval, PNG court approval and regulatory approvals.’

It does, however, already have the support of Oil Search’s board.

‘Subject to each party completing due diligence on the other to its satisfaction, and entry into a merger implementation agreement, the Oil Search board intends to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Revised Proposal,’ said Oil Search’s statement.

However, it also added the addendum that this approval was ‘in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the conclusion of an independent expert that the Revised Proposal is in the best interests of Oil Search shareholders.’

Compelling value

By merging with Oil Search, Santos would acquire Oil Search’s major assets: its 29 per cent interest in the productive ExxonMobil-led PNG LNG project and its 22.8 per cent interest in the Total-led Papua LNG project in Gulf Province, which is expected to go into front-end engineering and design (FEED) next year.

Santos claims the proposed merger would create a company with a ‘pro-forma market capitalisation of A$21 billion (K54 billion)’, placing it ‘in the top-20 ASX-listed companies and the 20 largest global oil and gas companies’.

‘Oil Search cautioned the market that “there is no certainty that the Revised Proposal will result in a transaction”.’

The merged company would have oil and gas assets across not just PNG, but also Australia, Timor-Leste and North America.

‘The combination would also create greater alignment in PNG supporting the development of key projects including Papua LNG, deliver new jobs and help support the local economy,’ said Santos’ statement.

Next steps

Both parties will now enter into a ‘best endeavours’ due diligence period, expected to take about four weeks, during which no third-party offers will be considered.

‘All of a sudden, PNG projects will be competing for capital with Australian projects in the Santos pool.’

Should due diligence proceed as intended, a final merger agreement would be executed between the two companies.

However, Oil Search cautioned investors that ‘there is no certainty that the Revised Proposal will result in a transaction’.