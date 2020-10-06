The new, new normal: rules change and travel relaxes in the latest Papua New Guinea COVID update

by

Controller David Manning has removed the capital’s curfew and travel restrictions are wound back. We examine the latest measures in Papua New Guinea’s fight against COVID-19.

It is a good time to fly again as travel restrictions ease across PNG after a shake-up of the pandemic rules by Controller of the COVID-19 National Pandemic Response, David Manning, this week.

Effective 3 October, the new rules will see international flights open up to a few key routes such as Australia (excluding Victoria), Singapore and Japan while a raft of international arrivals will be allowed to have just seven days of quarantine when arriving in PNG.

The move has been welcomed by PNG’s national airline.

‘Air Niugini is pleased to announce that all restrictions on domestic air travel have been removed, and will be offering a range of sales to promote domestic tourism,’ the company said in a statement.

‘Air Niugini expects to announce the recommencement of scheduled flights to Hong Kong and Manila shortly. Passengers will continue to be temperature tested upon entering all airport terminals, provided a face mask at check-in, and will need to fill in the passenger contact tracing form at check-in and the health form whilst on-board.’

The curfew is lifted

Meanwhile, in Port Moresby the night-time curfew has been lifted and a raft of other changes have been made to the government’s pandemic response.

Taxi passenger limits have been scrapped and sporting clubs and churches can have more than 50 people. However, the mandatory wearing of masks remains in place in the capital.

‘Whilst I have removed some of the restrictions and relaxed or eased others, I urge everyone not to let their guard down,’ Manning said. ‘We must continue to be vigilant and observe all COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 is here in PNG and will be around at least for the next year or so. The WHO [World Health Organization] has embarked on securing a vaccine by the end of 2021. But even if a vaccine is found it will be a couple more years before we can even have access to it.’

New rules

See the full list of Niupela Pasin (New Normal) rules below: