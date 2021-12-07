The Port Moresby Nature Park, one of Port Moresby’s biggest attractions, is a sanctuary for those looking to engage with nature.

The award-winning Port Moresby Nature Park has become one of the biggest attractions in the nation’s capital.

The park has more than 550 native animals, many of them rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, or brought into the park as helpless orphans.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the park hard, with visitors and revenue falling sharply in 2020. However, as Port Moresby residents have learnt to live under the new normal, visitation has returned.

The park is also receiving ongoing support though its appeal on GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/port-moresby-nature- park039s-wildlife-appeal), which has allowed it to resume its work in wildlife conservation and research.

The park is working on a new Master Plan, which will roll out new wildlife displays, public facilities and an expansion of wildlife rescue and conservation work, providing opportunities for tertiary students and budding researchers to closely study PNG’s wildlife.

The park recently won two awards from the Zoo and Aquarium Association of Australia, to add to the awards it won in 2016 and 2018.

The latest awards were for ‘best exhibit design’ for the reptile haus, and the ‘engagement’ award for the park’s Snaketastic program.

Snaketastic was an education program with the message that snakes are important to the environment. It also promoted snake safety (wear shoes to avoid bites), and demonstrated first-aid for snake bite.

This article Walk with the animals: Port Moresby Nature Park was first published in the October 2021 issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.