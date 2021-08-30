Five reasons you should attend the 2021 Papua New Guinea Investment Conference online

by

The three-day 2021 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference, a digital event, starts live-streaming at 9am on Tuesday 7 September. Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director and conference host, Business Advantage International, outlines the reasons why this is the year to attend.

Things are on the move in Papua New Guinea, the Pacific’s largest economy.

With National Elections due next year, there is an increased urgency around getting over US$20 billion in mining and petroleum projects under way. There’s massive investment in infrastructure in the pipeline, while reforms are being introduced that will substantially change the way the country does business.

So, how can you get connected, and tap into the opportunities on offer?

The 2021 Papua New Guinea Investment Conference will be the ninth investment event we’ve hosted on PNG. From 7 to 9 September, around 40 expert speakers will provide an unparalleled overview of the key business and investment opportunities, across the key sectors of PNG’s economy.

The whole event is being delivered online as a digital event. Here’s why you should register:

1. Up-to-date economic data

Our keynote speaker, highly respected economist Saul Eslake, will help delegates make sense of the massive changes to the global economy that are currently occurring due to COVID-19, climate change, geopolitical tensions and so on – and how they will affect PNG.

The Asian Development Bank‘s Country Economist for PNG, Ed Faber, will deliver an update on how PNG’s economy is travelling, while the Investment Promotion Authority‘s Managing Director, Clarence Hoot, will provide PNG’s latest foreign direct investment data.

2. Mining and petroleum projects

The resource sector is PNG’s largest exporter and we’ll be hearing from the senior executives involved in the next wave of resources projects. Managing Director of state-owned Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Wapu Sonk, will be talking to me about the plans not only for the forthcoming US$16 billion Papua LNG project but also reforms aimed at boosting the role of PNG’s national oil company.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil PNG’s Managing Director Peter Larden will provide an update on the PNG LNG project and the proposed P’nyang gas project, while Craig Jones, Chief Operating Officer PNG for Newcrest Mining, will update us on expansion plans for the Lihir gold mine and will look forward to the highly anticipated Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project.

3. Major infrastructure funding

The world is backing PNG as it ramps up its nation-building plans. Speakers from major funders such as the Asian Development Bank, the United States Government and the Australian Infrastructure Finance Facility for the Pacific will outline the billions available to fund electricity, roads, port and telecommunications projects in PNG.

Meanwhile, we’ll hear more specifically about some of the major infrastructure projects to be funded: the Connect PNG program (roads and ports), the National Electricity Rollout Plan, PNG’s national broadband network, the NTN, and Special Economic Zones.

4. Accessing the money

The conference will also put delegates in touch with the country’s key bankers, financiers and investors. We’ll be hearing from the CEOs of the major retail banks, the head of superannuation fund, Nasfund, and also hearing of plans to enhance the country’s capital markets.

The World Bank Group’s private sector arm, the IFC, will also be outlining its support for the private sector in PNG.

5. The low carbon economy

While petroleum and gas play a big part in PNG’s economy right now, we know the future is low carbon. We’ve prepared a number of briefings to show you what opportunities PNG has to offer in sustainability and low/no carbon business.

One of these is from US Ambassador to PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, Erin McKee, who will be outlining the US-sponsored ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, designed to release billions of dollars for climate-friendly investments.

Of course, the full program is much more than all of the above, with more keynote speakers, VIPs, interactive sessions and some surprises too. You can read more and register for the event, which is being livestreamed globally, at www.pnginvestmentconference.com.

Andrew Wilkins is Publishing Director at Business Advantage International.