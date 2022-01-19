People moves: Bank of Papua New Guinea, Paradise Foods, Fortescue, OTML, Santos, MiBank, Credit Corp

by

Changes at the Bank of Papua New Guinea, Paradise Foods announces new CEO, change at Fortescue Metals, Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) welcomes new board member, Santos appoints Chief Financial Officer, MiBank gets Independent Directors, and Credit Corp announces Non-Executive Director.

David Toua has been appointed as Acting Board Chairman of the Bank of Papua New Guinea. The central bank’s board has also welcomed Des Yaninen, Richard Kuna, Ulato Avei and James Gore.

Paradise Foods has appointed Papua New Guinean business leader Michael Penrose as its new Chief Executive Officer. Penrose, who previously served as General Manager for British American Tobacco in PNG and Fiji, becomes the first Papua New Guinean CEO of the 90-year-old company. He takes over from interim CEO, Ben Wong, who will revert to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Elizabeth Gaines has announced her intention to step down as Chief Executive Office of Fortescue Metals Group. She, however, will transition to a Non-Executive Director role in Fortescue’s board and assist in the search for the new CEO. At the time of writing, no timeline has been given for the transition.

Three new directors have joined the the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd Board. They are Nellie James, Chair of Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL); Bonny Ninai, Chair of Kumul Mineral Ok Tedi Ltd, and John Kuwimb, Acting Managing Director of KMHL. They join Dr Roger Higgins, who has been announced as the new Chair of the OTML Board.

Anthea McKinnell has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Santos. She succeeds Anthony Neilson, who held the role since December 2016.

MiBank has announced the appointment of Peter Aitsi and Arthur Vera as Non-Executive Independent Directors.

Clare Mazzetti has joined Credit Corporation‘s board as Non-Executive Director.