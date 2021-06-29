People moves: PNG Power, Credit Corp PNG, PNG Defence Force, Oil Search, Newcrest Mining, Paradise Foods

by

PNG Power Managing Director resigns, Credit Corporation PNG announces changes to its board, new appointment at PNG Defence Force, a change on Oil Search’s board, Newcrest Mining welcomes a new Director and Paradise Group CEO steps down.

The Managing Director of PNG Power (PPL), Flagon Bekker, has resigned. Obed Batia has taken over as Officer in Charge of PPL until further notice.

***

Syd Yates has departed as Chair of Credit Corporation PNG. Richard Sinamoi has been appointed Acting Chairman until the appointment of the new chairperson.

Credit Corp also welcomed Stephen Humphries and Sir Melchior Togolo as directors at its annual general meeting.

***

Paradise Group CEO James Rice will step down from his role at the end of July. He will travel back to the US where he will work part-time for Paradise Foods as Consultant – Strategy, Growth and International Markets.

***

The National Executive Council has approved the appointment of Navy Captain Philip Polewara as Deputy Chief of PNG Defence Force.

***

Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri has resigned as non-executive director of Oil Search.

***

Newcrest Mining has announced the appointment of Jane McAloon as independent non-executive Director, effective from 1 July.