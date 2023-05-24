Rangeview Grocer: Port Moresby’s new ‘one-destination’ grocery shopping alternative

by

Four-star, yet affordable: Rangeview Grocer is the jewel within recently opened Rangeview Plaza in the heart of Waigani.

Beautifully designed with wider-than-normal aisles, spacious checkout areas plus a superior range of local and imported goods and fresh produce, Rangeview Grocer is becoming a ‘one-stop-complete-shop’ destination for a growing cohort of ex-pats and Papua New Guinea workers alike.

Modelled on up-to-the-minute supermarkets overseas, the plaza’s General Manager Mike Taylor, says Rangeview Grocer offers a superior product offering than rival stores.

In addition to meat, seafood, bakery, deli, frozen sections and an in-store cafe, Taylor believes the extensive general merchandise range also makes Rangeview Grocer a big drawcard with shoppers.

‘Based on my experience as a supermarket veteran, Rangeview Grocer is one of the best supermarket offerings I’ve ever seen in the Asia-Pacific region (beyond Australia),’ says Taylor.

Extended product range

Instead of driving all over town for a complete weekly shop, Taylor says first-time visitors to Rangeview Grocer are instantly attracted to the massive and continually expanding product range for all their shopping needs and quickly become repeat shoppers.

‘There are 20 different types of frozen chips alone, and the sauce section would be better than Harrods – commonly regarded as the world’s greatest food emporium,’ says Taylor.

‘If you typically shop at two or more food outlets a week, and have never been to Rangeview Grocer, why not give it a go as a one-stop destination – try it once and it’s very likely you’ll return weekly.’

Kid’s entertainment

Taylor also reminds parents they can park their little ones in the children’s playground while they’re either shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or checking out other stores – including food court offerings – within the plaza.

‘While parents will want to regularly frequent Rangeview Plaza for a better all-round grocery experience, their kids will be equally keen to return to enjoy the free two-carriage train, along with train driver that does continuous circles on level one every afternoon and on weekends,’ says Taylor.

Visit by car or on foot

In addition to 24-hour security, the large underground carpark – straight down the moving walkway – add to the plaza’s reputation as a safe and family-friendly destination that provides protection from rain or hot weather.

But Taylor says ease of access from the main bus stop two minutes away, adjacent the NCDC City Hall, means pedestrian shoppers at Rangeview Plaza are as well catered for as those arriving by car.