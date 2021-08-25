What is Fortescue Metals Group doing in Papua New Guinea?

Registrations open for 2021 Papua New Guinea Investment Conference Registrations are now officially open for the 2021 Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference and the provisional program has been released. The digital conference – the only international investment conference scheduled for PNG this year – will take place from 7 to 9 September. The post Registrations open for 2021 Papua New Guinea Investment […]

The 'PNG 1000': new business directory launched for Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea's business community has a new tool for doing business: a user-friendly new online business directory.