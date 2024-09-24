‘Transformative’ Port Moresby port redevelopment ready for investors

Port Moresby’s former port facility has been rezoned, had its masterplan approved, and is now ready for investors’ expressions of interest. Business Advantage PNG takes a closer look at the project.
This year, the POM Port Redevelopment Project had its masterplan approved by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC), paving the way for Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) to open up the site to potential investors.
State-owned KCH took over the former port site from PNG Ports Corporation Limited in 2015, when port operations moved to the new port facility at Motukea.
“The approved plan is a mixed-use development comprising residential, hotels, commercial buildings, retail, and a ferry and cruise ship terminal.”
Early works have since taken place to prepare the 38.4 hectare site, which sits on the edge of downtown Port Moresby, between the PNG Defence Force’s Lancron naval base and Steamships’ Harbourside development.
The masterplan was designed by leading Australian architectural firm, Architectus, in conjunction with EJE Architects and Premise Engineers.
Revitalisation
KCH’s Chairman, Moses Maladina, says the approved plan represents an “exciting investment opportunity in the heart of Port Moresby”.
“The POM Port Redevelopment Project is set to be a transformative project for the city, contributing to the revitalisation of the waterfront and becoming a positive addition to the Port Moresby landscape,” he told the 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference in August.
“The project entails the development of the former Port Moresby port into a business, retail and residential precinct that aims to transform the port area into a vibrant hub.”
The port site has been expanded by turning 3.2 hectares of underwater lease area into usable land and it is now “ready for sub-divisions”.
Watch the video illustrating the POM port redevelopment plans here.
The changing waterfront
Maladina points out that the redevelopment aims to become a notable Port Moresby landmark and is just 10 kilometres from Jacksons International Airport.
“The total area has been rezoned, from industrial to business, and has been leased to KCH for 99 years from August 8, 2023.”
The port redevelopment also aims to be a celebration of the local Motu Koitabu culture and will be home to buildings – an innovation centre and culture heritage museum – that show visitors to Port Moresby the culture of the original inhabitants.
Food and beverage will also form an important part of the precinct with aims to have it mimic similar Australian waterside developments like the successful Barangaroo in Sydney, also a former port.
Expressions of interest in the port project are being handled through property agents Ashton Brunswick in Port Moresby.
